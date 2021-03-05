Tips for Creating an Outdoor Space for Entertaining

The best location for the perfect summer gathering is right in your backyard (or perhaps just your patio or deck). Turning your outdoor space into a party destination can make for unique experiences, and are most-often friendly for social distancing. The backyard can make for an ideal escape. These helpful tips for outdoor entertaining will have you enjoying your backyard in no time.

7 Tips for Outdoor Entertaining

Meet and greet. Make guests feel welcome before they even enter your home. Hanging baskets and planters green your porch and give a softer touch to outdoor décor. Have a seat. Choose patio furniture with a unique style and warmth. A coastal furniture set can add zest and creativity to any waterside setting, as well as a tone and feel for your backyard. The trend in outdoor patio furniture is all about comfort. Plush seating sets make for an inviting place to enjoy a summer evening. Outdoor decorative lights. When entertaining goes past sundown, make sure to have the perfect outdoor lighting ready to go. Cluster patio torches and strategically place lanterns where you need them. Trim the yard with solar lamps to enlarge the party space, or string lights along your covered deck. Patio umbrella. A patio umbrella provides on-the-spot shade on those hot summer afternoons. A patio umbrella in a catchy hue is stylistic as well as practical. Outdoor rug. An outdoor rug is just one way to bring the comforts of inside into your outdoor living space. Choose one to compliment your color pattern or a natural design. It invites guests to pop off those sandals and stay a while! Outdoor wall decorations. There’s probably a wall or two in your outside space that could benefit from some mood-setting décor. Hang a beachy canvas print or tapestry on a patio wall or install a water feature. The sound of trickling water will add a tranquil element to your backyard. Be whimsical. Be sure to let your outdoor style be an extension of your indoor decorating style. Add elements that are uniquely yours or represent you and your personality. Your imagination is the only boundary here. Let yourself shine.

We hope these helpful tips for outdoor entertaining help you get the most out of your outdoor space. With just a few ideas and some online shopping, you’ll be enjoying your outdoor space in no time.