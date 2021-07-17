The Importance of Public Parks

Every community needs a good public park, especially in cities, as it serves as a nice, soothing green spot amidst civilization. However, many people simply take them for granted and never consider their effect on the community. Let’s consider why public parks are important to communities and what benefits they bring that makes them so necessary for improving the wellbeing of our communities and health.

Brings the Community Together

While perhaps not feasible during the pandemic, public parks otherwise serve as a fantastic place for your community’s residents to meet and socialize. Kids will have to share the space with each other and end up playing together while parents can chat and get to know each other while watching their kids. It helps revitalize your community by making the area seem more active and alive when people have a reason to leave their homes.

Preserves the Environment

Another, often unknown, reason why public parks are important is the way they can benefit or preserve the health of the environment. The open spaces of parks preserve natural ecosystems, sustain clean air and water, and allows a great amount of wildlife in various sizes to prosper within the community.

Increase Property Value

Because public parks are such a great amenity to have, the addition of one will naturally raise the property value of the homes within the neighborhood. Your community will be more attractive to potential residents if they see that you cultivate a healthy amount of wildlife, pleasing the eye and giving them a chance to meet their potential neighbors. Public parks tend to make neighborhoods safer as residents engage with each other and become more of a tight-knit community that watches out for each other.

Promote Public Health

Apart from the social aspect, public parks can improve the public’s health. Physically, kids will make use of playgrounds to run, jump, and climb. This improves their motor functions and keeps them in shape all while they get to have fun and do as they please. Parks are also a popular destination for adults to get some exercise and even improve their mental health if stress is taking its toll.