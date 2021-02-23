Homes & Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous: Johnny Depp’s $55.5M Estate

As we who live in San Diego know so well, the real estate market in these days of Covid-19 has been bonkers. The median home price in San Diego County was $640,000 in January, which while $10,000 less than December, is still in the astronomical figure. Who among us hasn’t glanced at some of the homes listed in the real estate section to see those special homes, and wonder, “who can afford that?” So, since entertainment & lifestyle are our lives here, we thought it might be fun to take a look at some celebrities homes, what they are and what they are selling for. The first one we have chosen is Johnny Depp’s.

Depp appears to be ready to relist his stunning French village estate. Yes, it’s actually a freakin’ village. According to the Entertainer’s source, Depp will be putting the village back on the market at $55.5 million. He had listed the village in 2015 and 2016 at various prices from $27 million to $63 million, but it did not sell.

In 2001 at the height of his massive Pirates of the Caribbean films franchise, Depp purchased the abandoned, 19th-century Provençal village located only 17 miles from the celebrity hot spot of Saint-Tropez. Depp then spent millions of dollars renovating the buildings during his 14-year relationship with French-actress-and-singer Vanessa Paradis. Turning the property into an idyllic place to live, the couple enjoyed the estate and local surroundings until their relationship began going downhill, leading to their permanent separation.

Depp’s village includes the main house, six guest homes (one was the original village church), a private restaurant, Chez Marceline, a covered wagon with bath and kitchen, and an art studio. Together, the living space is 12,900 square feet with 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Depp has spent over $10 million in preserving the stone-and-wood-beamed structures without destroying their original features. Grounds include two swimming pools, a charming town square with lush landscaping and outdoor dining, a skate park, a full gym, and a wine cave. Grounds are dotted with 300-year-old oaks, olive trees, and vineyards.

Depp has been the owner of several very unusual properties over the years, including a collection of penthouses in downtown Los Angeles, a 45-acre private island in the Bahamas, and a horse farm in Kentucky that he purchased twice. So let’s see if he can get his price for this property.

