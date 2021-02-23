Two San Diego Beaches Listed in Tripadvisor’s Best Beaches in the United States

As much of the country is beginning to thaw after historic cold temperatures, we in San Diego are reminded that we live in a pretty wonderful city, even during lockdown. With a wide range of outdoor spaces to enjoy and a climate that’s friendly to outdoor dining year-around, it could be worse… much worse.

We live in a destination city, known for some of the best beaches, and Tripadvisor has acknowledged just that. Today Tripadvisor’s® released their annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches. The list includes the Best Beaches in the World, and the Best Beaches in the United States.

The lists highlight travelers’ favorite beaches across the globe, from sweeping white sand and turquoise waters in tropical climates, to dramatic cliffs and pounding surf in some of the most secluded spots on Earth. According to Tripadvisor, the awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from their travelers for beaches, gathered over a 12-month period. New for 2021, rankings also take into account the volume of “saves” for beaches, reflecting the position that many travelers were in for much of 2020 — unable to travel, desperate to explore, lusting after the beaches they wished they could visit.

Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager, global media business at Tripadvisor said, “Whether your preferred kind of beach is preened and pristine or rugged and rough, this list of travelers’ favorites is just the inspiration you need to get planning your next beach break.”

Let’s hope we can get out and explore a new beach soon, but for now, here are the top five beaches in the United States:

#1 Florida’s Saint Pete Beach

#2 Hawaii’s Ka’anapali Beach on Maui

#3 California’s Moonstone Beach in Cambria

#4: Hawaii’s Wailea Beach

#5: Oregon’s Cannon Beach

San Diego’s own La Jolla Cove makes the list at #14 in the country.

La Jolla Cove

Coronado Beach makes the list at #20.

If you’re looking to take a mental vacation and fantasize about your next international beach trip, here are the top five beaches in the world:

#1 Australia’s Whitehaven Beach

The remote Australian paradise, located in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, is only accessible by boat, seaplane or helicopter and is lauded by travelers for its gorgeous soft white sand and postcard perfect turquoise water.

#2 Cuba’s Santa Maria Beach

#3 Brazil’s Baia do Sancho

#4 Turks and Caicos Islands’ Grace Bay Beach

#5 Florida’s Saint Pete Beach

(Also #1 in the United States)