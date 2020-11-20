Say No To Aging: Tips To Care for Your Under-Eye Skin

When it comes to caring for our skin, the area underneath our eyes is among the most important. After all, it’s in this region of the face where the most prevalent signs of premature aging tend to develop. Whether it be fine lines, wrinkles, or dark circles, all these blemishes can have a serious impact on your skin’s health and can leave you looking older than you feel. So, if you want to keep these issues from occurring in the first place, use these tips to care for your under-eye skin.

Keep Your Face Moisturized

It’s no secret that moisture plays a critical role in the youthful appearance and longevity of our skin, and the section under our eyes is no exception. In fact, moisture is even more important in this area, as the skin is much thinner than that of any other part of the face. Lack of hydration leads to a depletion of collagen within the cells, which makes it easier to develop wrinkles. As such, if you want to prevent these issues, applying a thin line of moisturizer around your eyes is a great place to start.

Scrub Gently in This Area

It’s also important that you’re gently scrubbing this area when caring for your under-eye skin. As previously stated, the skin directly underneath your eyes is some of the thinnest on your entire body. Because of this, it can be easily stretched, injured, or damaged, which can lead to faster development of ugly blemishes. For this reason, it’s crucial that you handle this skin with care when performing your skincare routine.

Use the Right Eye Cream

Make sure that you’re using the proper eye cream for your complexion as well. There are many different products on the market, and as such, it can be a challenge to find one that best accommodates your needs. Because of this, it’s vital that you spend some time doing research on how to choose the best under-eye cream for your skin. Otherwise, you risk the product not being as effective as it should be.

Get Quality Sleep Each Night

Last, but certainly not least, put in the effort to get a higher quality night’s sleep. Sleep deprivation can prevent the body from healing cell damage that it sustained throughout the day. This damage is what can, ultimately, cause the skin on the surface to break down and begin creating wrinkles. Therefore, a solid eight hours of sleep each night are essential to preserving the health of this skin and helping it withstand future injury.