Eat In or Dine Out with these San Diego Valentine’s Day Specials

Valentine’s Day is historically one of the busiest days for restaurants, but this year things are going to look a bit different. While in-person dining is allowed again, the modifications needed to meet guidelines and the desires of patrons, have pushed some of your favorite dining spots to offer to-go options so you can enjoy at home.

Dress up or dress down, sit at a table or on the couch. Whichever way you choose to enjoy, make sure you take a moment to appreciate the love in your life.

Rare Society, University Heights

Rare Society will reopen their extended patio for dine-in on Thursday, February 11. Date-night offerings include a Seafood Tower, Oysters Rockefeller and a 4oz butter-poached Maine lobster tail with drawn butter. Pair with one of Chef Brad Wise’s savory steaks and homemade sauces while sipping on their famous Espresso Martinis. Reservations are now available via the link here.

Fort Oak, Mission Hills

For the love of wood-fired food, Fort Oak will reopen for dine-in on Friday, February 12. Indulge in their eccentric raw bar, smoky vegetables and acclaimed whole hearth grilled branzino, just to name a few. Reservations are now available here.

Gelson’s, North Pacific Beach, Del Mar, Carlsbad

Celebrate love with a cozy night at home and a gourmet meal prepared by the chefs at Gelson’s. Their to-go dinner for two includes either Two Truffled Beef Wellingtons and Lobster Tail, or a 16 oz. Prime Rib and Lobster Tail. Both entrées are served with an apple pomegranate salad, roasted garlic Brussels sprouts, red roasted potatoes, and a ½ dozen of decadent Villars Swiss Chocolate dipped strawberries.

If you’re not in the market for a full dinner, Gelson’s has the option to pick up their famous chocolate-dipped strawberries. Don’t forget a fresh bouquet of swoon-worthy flowers from their in-house florist along with a bottle or two of wine. Valentine’s Day orders can be placed through February 13 and are available for curbside pickup from February 13 to 14. For a list of Valentine’s Day selections and to pre-order, visit https://www.gelsons.com/valentines.

Cesarina, Point Loma

Expertly crafted by Chef Cesarina Mezzoni, Cesarina’s five-course takeout package is sure to impress. The Lilly e il Vagabondo for 2 [Lady and the Tramp] stars the Fagottino Pere e Pecorino, a honey-glazed puff pastry filled with Pecorino and pears, Agnolotti di Manzo stuffed with beef and ricotta, and the Delizia al Limone, an indulgent lemon cake dessert. Featured dishes will also be available a la carte for dine-in guests, alongside Cesarina’s regular offerings. Pre-order for the takeout package are available now.

Urban Plates, Carlsbad, Del Mar, and La Jolla

Urban Plates’ Valentine’s Day At Home 3-Course Dinner for Two ($49) includes choice of two starters, two entrees, and two desserts. Available for takeout only February 12-14, but you must preorder by February 11.

Cloak & Petal, Little Italy

Give back this Valentine’s Day when you order one of Cloak & Petal’s four-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day Dinners for Two. For each package sold, the restaurant donates two meals to people in need. Your shareable feast includes your choice of Blistered Shishito, Roasted Seasonal Veggies or Mash Potato, followed by your choice of two specialty sushi rolls, and one entrée including options such as Mugu Fugi Kakuni (Pork Belly), Braised Short Ribs, Miso Glazed Salmon and Roasted Seasonal Veggies with Tofu. Finish on a sweet note with either Lava Cake or Cheesecake. Packages start at $100, with the option to add cocktails at additional cost. Prix-fixe meals will be available while supplies last for both carryout and patio dining, and to-go orders must be placed at least two hours ahead of time.

Fig Tree Café, Pacific Beach, Liberty Station

Don’t let dinner have all the fun — breakfast can be a romantic meal, too. Order a prix-fixe breakfast for two from one of Fig Tree Café’s locations in Pacific Beach or Liberty Station. Priced at $40 per couple, the shareable morning feast includes Strawberries & Cream French Toast, and the Lovebird Breakfast Plate packed with three eggs any style, your choice of sausage or three strips of bacon, house potatoes and your choice of bread. Wash it down with their Love Potion Mimosa Kit, which comes with plenty of fresh-squeezed orange juice and a bottle of bubbly to share. You and your special someone can enjoy this delicious spread on the locations’ garden-style patios or to-go. Carryout orders can be placed online via DoorDash.

Breakfast Republic, multiple locations

Make breakfast the most romantic meal of the day by ordering a prix-fixe brunch for two priced at $40 per couple at Breakfast Republic. Indulgent specialties include their Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake, Lovebird Breakfast Plate featuring three eggs any style, your choice of sausage or three strips of bacon, house potatoes and your choice of bread, plus their Love Potion Mimosa Kit, complete with fresh-squeezed orange juice and a bottle of bubbly. This V-Day special will be available on February 13th and 14th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all open Breakfast Republic locations for carryout and outdoor dining. Carryout orders can be placed online via DoorDash.

Berry Good Food Gift Basket

While not exactly eat-in or take-out, this gift basket from Berry Good Food is a great food related option and helps you shop local. When you purchase a gift basket, they will also donate a locally grown produce box from Foodshed Inc. to a San Diego family in need.

The BGF Valentine’s Gift Basket includes:

Local honey from San Diego Honey Company

Avocados from Polito Family Farm

Cara Cara oranges from Friend’s Ranch

Strawberries from Be Wise Ranch (not pictured)

Handmande artisan bread from Chinita’s Pies

California olive oil caramel sauce

Blackberry candle from Often Wander

Free delivery within San Diego County only Thursday February 11 – Saturday February 13, 2021. Shipping outside of San Diego County not available.

BONUS: Valentine’s Day Experiences

There is much more to Valentine’s Day than just food (although they do say it’s the way to your heart…). Check out these events and experiences to make your day that much more special.

Seaport Village

Take a romantic stroll through Seaport’s idyllic waterfront neighborhood and catch some live music at the Carousel and Lighthouse Districts. Look out for the costumed stilt walkers, who will be handing out complimentary flowers to guests. While you’re there, visit Seaport Fudge for their over-the-top treats, like The Sweetheart Box, which includes an assortment of chocolate dipped strawberries and heart-shaped truffles, or The Breakable Heart, a white chocolate mold loaded with dipped strawberries. And stop at the San Pasqual Winery’s Tasting Room and enjoy some wine on their newly opened patio. Sip on a sampling of San Pasqual’s award-winning, locally-sourced varietals while enjoying the gorgeous bayfront views.

The Loma Club, Liberty Station

Galentine’s Day Golf

Grab your girl gang for The Loma Club’s Preppy & Pink Galentine’s Golf Clinic. Start the day with a putting and chipping workshop followed by a 9-hole round of golf. Starting at $40, tickets include sparkling rosé and a breakfast bites on the green. Event will take place on Saturday, February 6th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Valentines Day Golf Tournament

Kick off Valentine’s Day on the course for a couple’s golf tournament. Priced at $45 per person tickets include a 9-hole shotgun round and welcome drink. Plus, The Loma Club will be giving away prizes for best dressed, closest to the pin, and more. Event will take place on Sunday, February 14th from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Ticket can be purchased here.