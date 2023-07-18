Free Concerts on the Green Summer Series Returns to Pacific Beach

The highly anticipated free Concerts on the Green summer concert series is making its triumphant return to Pacific Beach at Kate Sessions Park beginning Sunday, July 23. Get ready for an incredible lineup of live music performances that will have you dancing and singing along all summer long. Mark your calendars and prepare to enjoy the sounds of talented artists in the vibrant atmosphere of Pacific Beach. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the magic of live music without spending a dime.

The community stage will open up around 4 p.m. and will feature some local youth bands, with the main featured bands playing from around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 — Music by Full Strength

Sunday, July 30 — Music by Paging The 90s

Sunday, August 6 — Music by Cassie B Project

Sunday, August 13 — Music by Band Overboard

Grab your friends, pack some delicious food, and get ready to groove to the tunes this summer at the free concert series. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to have a blast and make unforgettable summer memories with your friends. Come on down and let the good times roll in Pacific Beach!