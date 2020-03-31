San Diego Enacts Emergency Moratorium on Evictions, Creates Relief Package for Small Businesses

In the continued effort to protect the health and welfare of San Diegans, the City of San Diego is pushing forward with an eviction moratorium that will provide relief for the thousands of residents facing financial hardship during the ongoing pandemic. The City Council unanimously approved the emergency law temporarily halting evictions, in addition to greenlighting a multi-million dollar Small Business Relief Fund.

The eviction moratorium will be in effect until May 31, 2020. To qualify, tenants must demonstrate a substantial decrease in income or medical expenses caused by COVID-19. The measure, however, will not relieve a tenant of their requirement to pay rent or restrict a landlord from recovering due rent in the future. In the event that a tenant cannot provide evidence of financial hardship, landlords will have every right to pursue action in accordance with state and local laws.

“San Diegans shouldn’t have to worry about losing their home or storefront during this public health emergency, and now relief is here,” Mayor Faulconer said. “The temporary eviction moratorium is accompanied by millions of dollars to help small businesses stay afloat and keep San Diegans employed. I applaud the City Council, City Attorney and City staff for taking quick action to help our community.”

The City Council believes the order is necessary to help prevent homelessness, maintain public health, and bring housing stability to the city during this time of crisis. The vote to enact this temporary law was done with the goal of finding a medium between the interests of tenants and landlords.

The City Council also passed a Small Business Relief Fund that will consist of $6 million. The funds will help local employers continue to sustain operations, retain employees, and address reduction in production and consumer demand. Financial assistance to the tune of $10,000 to $20,000 will be made available in microloans for eligible small businesses.