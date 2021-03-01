Golden Globe Recap & Where to Watch Winning Shows & Movies

The Golden Globes aired last night, nearly two months later than usual, with programming that was quite different than the typical fanfare. Roles were reversed for the stars of the popular films who watched (and accepted awards) from the comfort of their own homes. The in-person audience was made of first responders. Amy Poehler and Tina Fe returned as hosts, but led the program from different cities.

Big winners for the night were “Nomadland” which won the award for best drama and best director (Chloé Zhao) and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won best comedy. San Diego actor Andra Day won best actress in a drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Chadwick Boseman received the award for best actor in a drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and proved, once again, that the woman doesn’t age.

Norman Lear received the Carol Burnett Award.

Netflix’s “Mank” received six nominations, the most of any film. Netflix’s “The Crown” received six nominations, the most for any television series. “The Crown” also won for best drama, best actress, best actor and best supporting actress.

Here are the winners (and where to watch):

Best Television Series — Drama

Winner: “The Crown” (Watch on Netflix)

Lovecraft Country” (Watch on HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Watch on Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Watch on Netflix) (Watch on Netflix)

“Ratched” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Schitt’s Creek” — Winner (Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

“Emily in Paris” (Watch on Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (Watch on HBO Max)

“The Great” (Watch on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Watch on Apple TV)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Watch on Netflix)

“Normal People” (Watch on Hulu)

“Small Axe” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

“The Undoing” (Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime)

“Unorthodox” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Watch on Netflix)

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown” (Watch on Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (Watch on Hulu)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Watch on Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown ” (Watch on Netflix)

” (Watch on Netflix) Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Watch on Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (Watch on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime)

Al Pacino, “Hunters” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (Watch on Sling TV)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” (Watch on Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (Watch on HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Watch on NBC, Hulu)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Watch on Apple TV)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Watch on Hulu)

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Winner: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Watch on Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Watch on Netflix)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Watch on Netflix)

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Winner: John Boyega, “Small Axe” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime)

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Watch on Netflix)

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Watch on Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” (Watch on Hulu)

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Watch on Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” (Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True” (Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV)

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime)

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime)

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime)

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Showtime)

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: “Nomadland” (Watch on Hulu)

“The Father” (Available in select theaters March 12, or on Amazon Prime March 26)

“Mank” (Watch on Netflix)

“Promising Young Woman” (Buy through YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

“Hamilton” (Watch on Disney Plus)

“Music” (Watch on YouTube)

“Palm Springs” (Watch on Hulu)

The Prom (Watch on Netflix)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Winner Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Watch on Hulu)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Buy through YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Watch on Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami…” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” (Watch on Hulu)

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Watch on Netflix)

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” (Watch on Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”(Watch on Hulu)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Buy through YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Watch on Netflix)

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Available in select theaters March 12, or on Amazon Prime March 26)

Gary Oldman, “Mank” (Watch on Netflix)

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” (Will be available to stream March 2)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot” (Watch on Netflix)

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

James Corden, “The Prom” (Watch on Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” (Watch on Disney Plus)

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Watch on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” (Watch on Hulu)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Winner: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” (Will be available to stream March 2)

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Watch on Netflix)

Olivia Coleman, “The Father” (Available in select theaters March 12, or on Amazon Prime March 26)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Watch on Netflix)

Helena Zengel, “News of the World” (Buy on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Watch on HBO Max)

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” (Watch on Apple TV)

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami…” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Watch on Netflix)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Winner: “Soul” (Watch on Disney Plus)

“The Croods: A New Age” (Watch on Vudo)

“Onward” (Watch on Disney Plus)

“Over the Moon” (Watch on Netflix)

“Wolfwalkers” (Watch on Apple TV)

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Winner: “Minari” (Buy on Youtube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

“La Llorna” (Watch on Hulu)

“Another Round” (Buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

“The Life Ahead” (Watch on Netflix)

“Two of Us” (Buy on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Winner: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Watch on Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Buy through YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime)

Jack Fincher, “Mank” (Watch on Netflix)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father” (Available in select theaters March 12, or on Amazon Prime March 26)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Watch on Hulu)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Winner: “Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – “The Life Ahead” (Watch on Netflix)

“Fight for You,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas – “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Watch on HBO Max)

(Watch on HBO Max) “Hear My Voice,” Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Watch on Netflix)

“Speak Now,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth – “One Night in Miami…” (Watch on Amazon Prime)

“Tigress & Tweed,” Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” (Watch on Hulu)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture