Making It Last: Tips for Taking Care of a New Rug

We want the items in our homes to last long. Not many people buy furnishings and décor and expect them to fray after a few months. This usually involves an item’s quality as well as our care and maintenance. Nothing lasts forever if you don’t treat it well.

When it comes to the rugs in our home, this is especially true. Rugs often see consistent foot traffic, furniture rearrangement, and spills. Regular maintenance is key to extending a rug’s life. Not sure how? Follow these tips for taking care of a new rug so you can be sure it lasts as long as possible.

Get a Rug Pad

One of the best tips we can offer is a proactive way to extend the life of your rug. There are quite a few reasons to get a rug pad, but one of the big ones is how much it protects your rug from damage. It gives the rug an extra boost of protection since all the pressure isn’t on the rug itself.

In addition, rug pads will help your rug stay stable, reducing any potential wrinkling. Think of it this way—any time you purchase a rug, you should purchase a rug pad.

Rotate Your Rug Annually

It may seem excessive, but if you want to keep your rug in good shape, then you need to rotate it. This will prevent uneven wear. It also helps prevent sun damage—if your rug is in a bright and sunlit room, then it could fade. Rotation can help even that fading out.

Steer Clear of DIY Rug Cleaning

If there’s a spill, you need to soak up the liquids and blot. This helps contain the damage so it doesn’t spread. But where you may make it worse with chemicals and cleaning solutions designed for synthetic carpets. If you need to clean, make sure to reach out to a professional in your area.

Vacuum Between Professional Cleans

You shouldn’t attack your rug with your own cleaners, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep it clean. Make sure you vacuum regularly to prevent fibers from getting tamped down by foot traffic. It’ll also help with the air quality in your space, since it will help get rid of dander and allergens.