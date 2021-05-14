Working from home may have seemed like a nice luxury at the beginning of the pandemic, but a whole year later, you may feel more stressed and trapped than ever before by your workload. While the end of the pandemic is coming into sight, it’s still going to be some time until we can all return to the office. To help you press on, consider these different ways to reduce work-at-home stress to keep you healthy both physically and mentally.

Separate Work Life and Home Life

When your work is in such close proximity to your private life, you may struggle to keep them separate. When they’re always in sight, your work and responsibilities are always on your mind and make it impossible to relax at the end of a long day. This can lead to excessive worrying about deadlines and expectations that will stress you out after hours. Endeavor to create a separate space for your work—perhaps a room you rarely use—that you likely won’t go back to after you clock out. This will help free up your mind and reduce stress. As they say, out of sight, out of mind.

Take Any Opportunity to Move

One of the easiest ways to reduce work-at-home stress is to take any chance you can get to stand up and move. During your lunch break or after you clock out, get outside and take a walk around the neighborhood. This will help clear your head, re-energize you, and reduce the feeling of being so trapped in your home. Just a little bit of exercise will also help you from feeling apathetic and demotivated as well.

Try Out CBD Supplements

If you’re short on space to really remove work from your private life, taking CBD supplements is a very natural, safe, and effective way to reduce stress. Thanks to the legalization of hemp and an increasing rise in popularity, it’s not hard to find quality CBD products in a wide variety of forms so that you can use CBD however you like. CBD works so well because it interacts with our endocannabinoid system, which regulates processes in our body like the production of cortisol (the hormone responsible for causing stress).