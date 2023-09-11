Little Italy’s Casino di Piazza Returns to the Piazza della Famiglia on Friday, September 15th

This black-tie event completely transforms the Piazza della Famiglia into an Italian Garden Casino Experience filled with craft cocktails, Blackjack, Craps and Roulette under the stars.

The most elegant Italian garden casino experience in San Diego is back for a second year on Friday, September 15th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. The Little Italy Association, in partnership with Vici Luxury Rentals, will curate the ultimate evening featuring craft cocktails provided by the Little Italy Food Hall, light hors d’oeuvres by Graze and Chef Giselle Aguirre, Blackjack, Craps and Roulette. Tickets are now on sale — General Admission is $65 and VIP is $125. Proceeds from Casino di Piazza will benefit the Little Italy Association’s continued beautification and maintenance of the Piazza della Famiglia.

“Last year’s inaugural Casino di Piazza was an overwhelming success!”, said Chris Gomez, District Manager of the Little Italy Association. “Everyone was dressed in their very best enjoying a magical night under the stars amongst lush greenery, enhanced lighting and Italian sculptures. We are excited to do it again this year! The amount of detail we put into this event truly makes you feel like you are in Milan. From the layered charcuterie board to the themed cocktails, live entertainment and the prizes and décor, there is no one way to describe it besides truly fabulous.”

Casino di Piazza’s General Admission includes entrance into the Italian Garden Casino, $100 in Casino chips, one (1) drink ticket and light hors d’oeuvres, while VIP includes entrance into the Italian Garden Casino, $200 in Casino chips, two (2) drink tickets, as well as exclusive access to VICI VIP Lounge, offering a private bar with upscale cocktails, additional hors d’oeuvres, specialty lounge seating, lounge music, and private restrooms. Additional chip buy-ins and cocktails coins will be on sale at the event.

Last year, some of the prizes won by our high rollers included one (1) year of free parking with LAZ Parking, hotel stays, a piece of fine art from Meyer Fine Art, and thousands of dollars in Little Italy restaurant gift cards. Be sure to buy-in frequently and play big!

Casino di Piazza will take place on Friday, September 15th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at the Piazza della Famiglia in the heart of Little Italy.

For more information about Casino di Piazza, please visit: www.CasinoDiPiazzaSD.com.