Unleash Fun at Sesame Place San Diego with Complimentary Kids’ Access!

Unveil a world of joy and laughter at Sesame Place San Diego, where children can now revel in a fantastic adventure absolutely free of charge. This exclusive limited-time offer, active from Tuesday to October 29, invites kids aged 3 to 9 to experience the magic of Sesame Place San Diego at no cost, accompanied by a paying adult companion. This thrilling opportunity, recently announced by Sesame Place San Diego in a press release, ensures unforgettable memories for families seeking wholesome entertainment.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a realm of excitement as the theme and water park open its gates to you. Delight in a plethora of water slides, embark on a journey through the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, witness captivating parades, be enthralled by theater shows, and engage in heartwarming meet-and-greet sessions with beloved Sesame Street characters, among an array of other captivating activities.

For an extra dose of enchantment, visitors can relish themed weekends, including First Responders Weekend (Aug. 25 – 27). Gain an insider’s perspective into the lives of local heroes and discover the remarkable world of first responders.

And there’s more – remember, children aged under three can delight in the Sesame Place experience all year round, without any admission charges.

Elevate your family’s leisure time with this incredible opportunity to venture into Sesame Place San Diego without any cost for your youngsters. Make cherished memories, embrace the magic of Sesame Street, and embark on a journey that resonates with joy and wonder. Book your visit today and revel in the joy of free child admission at Sesame Place San Diego.