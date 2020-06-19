Fleet’s Back! July 3!

Over the past couple of months, we’ve been energized hearing countless stories from all of you—our Fleet community—about how you have been virtually interacting with the Fleet, keeping curious students engaged and supporting each other during the stay-at-home order.



While we’re continuing to keep our doors open virtually and continuing to diligently work in our communities, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the reopening of our Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park on July 3.



We are excited to tell you about our building updates.



As you know, the COVID-19 public health crisis has adjusted many of the ways we go about our daily lives and the way we do business. Because your health and safety remain our top priority, and we want you to continue to enjoy the interactive experiences you’ve come to love in our galleries, you’ll notice a few changes.



We’ve enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing processes and implemented additional procedures based on the County and State public health guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Please visit our website for the complete list of updates, policies and procedures.