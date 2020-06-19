Image provided by Fleet
Fleet’s Back! July 3!
|Over the past couple of months, we’ve been energized hearing countless stories from all of you—our Fleet community—about how you have been virtually interacting with the Fleet, keeping curious students engaged and supporting each other during the stay-at-home order.
While we’re continuing to keep our doors open virtually and continuing to diligently work in our communities, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the reopening of our Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park on July 3.
We are excited to tell you about our building updates.
As you know, the COVID-19 public health crisis has adjusted many of the ways we go about our daily lives and the way we do business. Because your health and safety remain our top priority, and we want you to continue to enjoy the interactive experiences you’ve come to love in our galleries, you’ll notice a few changes.
We’ve enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing processes and implemented additional procedures based on the County and State public health guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Please visit our website for the complete list of updates, policies and procedures.
|Some Highlights Include:
|Ghostbusters have nothing on us! Increased frequency of sanitization with our hospital grade Protexis Electrostatic Disinfecting Sprayers throughout the day. You may see high-traffic areas close for 10 minutes for a deep clean—the perfect time to wash your hands for 20 seconds!
|Calling all superheroes—not all superheroes wear capes, but many do wear masks! All visitors ages 2+, employees and volunteers are required to wear a mask or face covering and practice physical distancing while in the building.
|Hello, health! Daily health screening for employees and volunteers, including temperature checks and extensive training on proper hygiene best practices.
Seek and you shall find! Some exhibits may be set up in different areas to provide more space for exploration.
|Who’s ready for the new IMAX® film, Great Bear Rainforest? The Heikoff Giant Dome Theater will be open with reduced capacity. Every other row will be blocked off, and we require three empty seats in between families/people in different households.
|The city that never sleeps is back! Kid City will be open for our 5 and under friends. Additional cleaning and sanitizing stations have been installed and maximum capacity is set to 12 people (adults and kids) at a time.
Reduce time standing in line, get your tickets online.
|Treat yourself! Our Craveology Café and North Star Science Store processes have been updated in compliance with County public health restaurant and retail guidelines. Click here for more information.
|Our dedication to ensuring that all San Diegans remain connected to the power of science, whether in person or online, remains unwavering. Our teams are working tirelessly to prepare for our building’s reopening to safely welcome you back when you’re ready to visit again, so you have peace of mind for you and your loved ones.
On behalf of the entire Fleet team, we look forward to welcoming you and seeing those joyous smiles very soon.
