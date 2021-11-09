17th Annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival Returns November 11-14, 2021

Looking back over the past months at the whole Covid-19 mess, we all have missed many of those special moments and events that make our lives that much better, particularly those of us lucky enough to reside in San Diego. But to this writer, there is really no other event that is more impactful on the community and that makes such an awesome impression on attendees as the annual Wine & Food Festival. Returning from its Covid-related sabbatical last year, this year’s event looks to be even greater in scope and imagination, even though if you’ve attended it in the past, that might not seem possible.

I’ve attended these types of events all over California and this one, presented by Fast Forward Events, easily surpasses them. There is a reason why the festival was named Best General Food Festival in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest. Combined with the absolutely gorgeous venue at Embarcadero South, with its stunning views, the once again projected fabulous weather, and the amazing collection of the very best in hospitality, there’s no event even close to it.

This year’s culinary classic once again features the action-packed Grand Tasting, featuring San Diego and Baja’s most celebrated chefs, international and domestic wineries, breweries, spirits, brand experiences, live entertainment and so much more. The Grand Tasting will take place Saturday, November 13, 2021, from Noon-3:00 p.m. (with an early entry option available).

There are several more events happening throughout the week; too numerous to mention here. Click here to preview the schedule of events and purchase tickets. This is truly something you don’t want to miss.