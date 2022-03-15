San Diego Restaurant Week Returns April 3 – 10, 2022

Savor the flavors of the spring season with delicious dining deals during San Diego Restaurant Week!

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns to wow diners in its 19th year with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining from Sunday, April 3rd through Sunday, April 10th. San Diego Restaurant Week invites diners to “Savor the Spring” with diverse menus featuring special prix-fixe pricing throughout the county.

Meals range from two-course lunches for $10, $15, $20, or $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, or $60 depending on the restaurant. With over one hundred restaurants offering a feast for the senses it can be difficult to narrow down a final location (or more) to enjoy. San Diego Restaurant Week makes it easy to decide the ideal brunch, lunch, or dinner option with website filters for neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price.

Guests are invited inspire their tastebuds by browsing menus for all participating restaurants which are available in advance at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com. Reservations are not required to participate in this foodie-favorite week but are highly recommended.

From Cali Baja fusion to five-star dining, casual comfort food, freshly caught seafood, locally grown produce and everything in between, San Diego’s chefs are cooking up some of the best food found anywhere and San Diego Restaurant Week offers the opportunity to enjoy these culinary treasures at a tremendous value.

A list of participating restaurants can be found at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com with new restaurants being added daily. Be sure to check frequently for delicious new find and make reservations now.