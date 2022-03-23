Dining
San Diego Restaurant Week adds Weekend Brunch April 3 & 10
Savor Delicious Dining Deals Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, through Sunday, April 10th,2022
San Diego Restaurant Week returns soon with over one hundred restaurants featuring delicious dining deals. San Diego’s top chefs will dish out diverse menus featuring special prix-fixe pricing in over thirty neighborhoods across the county. San Diego Restaurant Week highlights the culinary talent of San Diego with two-course lunches for $10, $15, $20, and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 dependent on the restaurant’s price points.
Lunch and Dinner are a long-standing San Diego Restaurant Week offering, but for those looking for something a little different, Sunday brunches are popping up from participating restaurants throughout the county this year. On Sunday, April 3rd and Sunday, April 10th select Restaurant Week venues will be offering a special San Diego Restaurant Week brunch with multiple courses and a special price point.
Current Brunch Spots for 2022 Spring Restaurant Week:
- Café Gratitude San Diego
- Café Sevilla
- Cerveza Jack’s
- Chart House Cardiff
- Crest Café
- Donna Jean
- Duke’s La Jolla
- Flora
- Giardino
- Great Maple Dinette Hillcrest
- Great Maple La Jolla/UTC
- Peohe’s
- Provisional Restaurant At Pendry San Diego
- The French Gourmet
- The Olive Café
- The Presley
With so many restaurant options available, San Diego Restaurant Week’s website makes it easy to decide the ideal brunch, lunch, or dinner option with filters for neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price point. Guests can browse menus for lunch, dinner, and brunches and although reservations are not required, they are highly recommended and can be made via the Restaurant Week website, SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com. With new restaurants being added daily, be sure to check frequently for delicious new finds and make reservations now.
Current Participating Restaurants for 2022:
- 20|Twenty
- 333 Pacific
- 94th Aero Squadron
- Allegro
- Antica Trattoria
- Bali Hai Restaurant
- Bandar Restaurant
- BO-beau La Mesa
- Tahona Bar
- The Butcher Shop Steakhouse
- The Butcher’s Cut
- C Level Lounge
- Cafe Coyote
- Cafe Sevilla
- Café Gratitude
- Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
- Chart House Cardiff
- City Experiences
- Coaster Saloon
- Coasterra
- Cori Pastificio Trattoria
- Covewood
- Crest Cafe
- Del’s Hideout
- Donna Jean
- Draft Republic Carlsbad
- Duke’s La Jolla
- Farmer’s Table Chula Vista
- Farmer’s Table Bay Park
- Farmer’s Table La Mesa
- Farmer’s Table Little Italy
- Flora
- George’s at The Cove
- Giardino
- Great Maple Dinette
- Great Maple La Jolla UTC
- Greystone Steakhouse
- Pamplemousse Grille
- Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
- Hunsaker’s
- Island Prime
- La Gran Terraza
- La Bonne Table
- Melting Pot
- Nine-Ten Restaurant
- Oceana Coastal Kitchen
- One Door North
- Osteria Panevino
- Pacific Social
- Panini Kabob Grill Carlsbad
- Panini Kabob Grill Del Mar
- Panini Kabob Grill Mission Valley
- Park Hyatt Aviara
- Peohe’s
- Pioneer BBQ
- Puerto La Boca Argentinian Restaurant
- Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steak House
- Roy’s Restaurants
- Saltwater
- SEA180 Coastal Tavern
- Solare Ristorante
- SoleLuna Café
- Tamarindo Del Mar
- Terra American Bistro
- The Field Irish Pub
- The French Gourmet
- The Olive Cafe
- The Prado at Balboa Park
- The Smoking Goat
- The Grill at Torrey Pines
- Tom Ham’s Lighthouse
- Top of the Market
- Verbena Kitchen
- Vintana Wine + Dine
