San Diego Restaurant Week adds Weekend Brunch April 3 & 10

Savor Delicious Dining Deals Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, through Sunday, April 10th,2022

San Diego Restaurant Week returns soon with over one hundred restaurants featuring delicious dining deals. San Diego’s top chefs will dish out diverse menus featuring special prix-fixe pricing in over thirty neighborhoods across the county. San Diego Restaurant Week highlights the culinary talent of San Diego with two-course lunches for $10, $15, $20, and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 dependent on the restaurant’s price points.

Lunch and Dinner are a long-standing San Diego Restaurant Week offering, but for those looking for something a little different, Sunday brunches are popping up from participating restaurants throughout the county this year. On Sunday, April 3rd and Sunday, April 10th select Restaurant Week venues will be offering a special San Diego Restaurant Week brunch with multiple courses and a special price point.

Current Brunch Spots for 2022 Spring Restaurant Week:

Café Gratitude San Diego

Café Sevilla

Cerveza Jack’s

Chart House Cardiff

Crest Café

Donna Jean

Duke’s La Jolla

Flora Giardino

Great Maple Dinette Hillcrest

Great Maple La Jolla/UTC

Peohe’s

Provisional Restaurant At Pendry San Diego

The French Gourmet

The Olive Café

The Presley

With so many restaurant options available, San Diego Restaurant Week’s website makes it easy to decide the ideal brunch, lunch, or dinner option with filters for neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price point. Guests can browse menus for lunch, dinner, and brunches and although reservations are not required, they are highly recommended and can be made via the Restaurant Week website, SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com. With new restaurants being added daily, be sure to check frequently for delicious new finds and make reservations now.

