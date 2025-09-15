Restaurant Week Kicks Off with a Bang

As we featured in our article last week, San Diego Restaurant Week is here again, and according to early reports has received very positive response from the public. This year’s event, which runs from September 14th– 21st, features some of the top restaurants from Oceanside to Chula Vista, promises special menus and pricing to support us consumers who enjoy fine dining, but (like me) also love great deals.

This is an excellent time to check out some of your favorites or new places that you might not otherwise be able to enjoy. The website, SanDiegoRestaurantweek.com provides a very robust and comprehensive list of which restaurants are involved, their menus, and what specials are available for restaurant week. The site features 114 different restaurants for dinner 55 different restaurants for lunch and 16 different restaurants for brunch, so it makes it very easy to select where you want to enjoy the special offerings of some of San Diego’s top restaurants, while enjoying special discounts.

So, grab some friends and family and jump on the site to see what new restaurants you want to check out. Remember, reservations are always highly recommended since this is such a popular time for many restaurants.