San Diego Restaurant Week Delights Diners Sept. 25 – Oct 2, 2022

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns to wow diners with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining from Sunday, September 25th, 2022, through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. As the Fall season returns, San Diego Restaurant Week invites diners from throughout the County to connect, reflect, and savor delicious meals curated by the regions’ collection of inventive chefs. These eight days of dining truly have something to offer for anyone looking for a great meal with a great savings.

With prices going up for everything these days, it’s a welcome sight to see fixed priced menus starting as low as $20 for lunch, or $30 for dinner. Even at $60 for a fine dining experience is a steal these days. So if you want to explore more of San Diego’s culinary scene and don’t want to break the bank, Restaurant Week is for you.

This savory fall dining extravaganza offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy tried and true favorites, top restaurants, and budding culinary talents at a tantalizing price point. With over one hundred restaurants offering a feast for the senses it can be difficult to narrow down a final location (or eight) to enjoy. San Diego Restaurant week makes it easy to decide the ideal brunch, lunch, or dinner option with website filters for neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price. Browse menus for all participating restaurants which are available in advance at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com. Reservations are not required to participate in this foodie-favorite week but are highly recommended, so start browsing now.

From Cali Baja fusion to five-star dining, casual comfort food, freshly caught seafood, locally grown produce and everything in between, San Diego’s chefs are cooking up some of the best food found anywhere and San Diego Restaurant Week offers the opportunity to enjoy these culinary treasures at a tremendous value.

A list of participating restaurants can be found at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com with new restaurants being added daily. Be sure to check frequently for delicious new find and make reservations now.