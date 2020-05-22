Governor approves San Diego County restaurant re-openings

Happy days are here again! Governor Gavin Newsome today approved San Diego County’s plan to allow restaurants to open for dine-in and retail shops for in-store shopping, effective immediately.

The California Restaurant Association sent the state a proposal such that all businesses will comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening Plan, display it at their entrance, and submit a copy to the county.

The Safe Reopening Plan includes:

Signs at each public entrance of the facility to inform all employees and customers that they should:

avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever; wear facial coverings,

maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another;

and not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.

All employees have been told not to come to work if sick.

All employees must have temperature taken upon reporting to work; if 100 degrees or more, should not be allowed in workplace. If a thermometer is not available, employees must be screened for symptoms (cough,

shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell)

All employees must wear facial coverings in the workplace, if within six feet of others.

All desks or individual work stations are separated by at least six feet.

Break rooms, bathrooms, and other common areas are being disinfected frequently, on the following schedule:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been provided at a level appropriate to employee job duti

There is also a state checklist for specific industries, such as the retailer guidance and checklist. San Diego County has also provided various resources to help guide restaurants, food and beverage purveyors on their eventual reopening, including San Diego Safe Onsite Dining Plan, San Diego Restaurant Operating Protocol, Guidance for Food Facility Re-Openings, San Diego Safe Dining Posters, and State Guidance for Dine-in Restaurants.

According to the proposal, tables would be limited to no more than 10 people. Salad bars, buffets and shared bread baskets would be out. Salt and pepper shakers could be replaced by bottles of hand sanitizer. And meals could arrive from food servers sheathed in face masks.

Unlike possible requirements imposed in other states, there is no suggestion that customers have their temperature taken due to liability concerns. Suggestions on reducing the number of tables is asked to be left to local governments.

Restaurants open for dine-in:

619 Spirits – North Park

Bay Park Fish Company – Bay Park

Bleu Bohème – Kensington

Bolt Brewery – Little Italy

Common Stock – Hillcrest

Giorgino’s – Golden Hill

Half Door Brewing Company- East Village

Knotty Barrel – Downtown

Lahaina Beach House – Pacific Beach

Maverick’s Beach Club – Pacific Beach

Mike Hess Brewing Company – North Park, Imperial Beach, & Ocean Beach

Monzu Fresh Pasta – East Village

Novo Brazil – Chula Vista & Otay Ranch

Queenstown Public House – Little Italy

Regal Beagle – Middletown

Royal Rooster – Mission Beach

Rudford’s (24/7) – North Park

Sandbox Pizza – Pacific Beach

Sbicca Del Mar – Del Mar

STK San Diego – Gaslamp

STP Bar – Clairemont

Subterranean Coffee Boutique – North Park

Tavern at the Vogue – Chula Vista

Zinqué – Little Italy

Information provided by SandiegoVille