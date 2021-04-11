First Ever April San Diego Restaurant Week Starts Today

San Diego Restaurant week has traditionally been held during the “slow” season, but COVID means that every season is slow season. With restrictions beginning to lift, vaccination rates on the rise, and the bright San Diego sunshine calling for us to get out of the house, San Diego Restaurant Week is here, just in time.

Beginning today over 160 restaurants are offering variations of prix fixe menus at affordable prices. Spanning across San Diego County, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person.

Depending on your level of comfort, restaurants are offering traditional in-house dining, dining in expanded outdoor spaces, as well as to-go options.

Take the week to explore an old favorite or try something new. We’d also suggest you take a long lunch and enjoy a weekday treat instead of eating at your desk. Not only will it be great for your mental health, but it’s good for the hurting restaurant industry.

Keep in mind that while tickets are not necessary, reservations are recommended. Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to search for restaurants based on price point and neighborhood so you can find something that perfectly fits your needs.