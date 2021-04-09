How to get the most out of San Diego Restaurant Week

San Diego Restaurant week is a week that’s looked forward to by so many. As the weather warms and we’re all getting stir crazy, there are several ways that you can get the most out of Restaurant Week. Specials run April 11 – 18, 2021, so make sure to fill up while you can.

Find New Places

There are many new restaurants that have joined San Diego Restaurant Week. Take a tour of the website and find a new place you’ll love. You can preview their menu before you go, so you’ll be able to find something to satisfy whatever you’re craving. Restaurants sprouting with innovation will showcase their menus through traditional in-house dining, expanded outdoor spaces as well as to go accommodations.

Treat Yourself to a SDRW Lunch

Many restaurants offer delicious lunch options that will take your day from ordinary to extraordinary. With prices ranging from $10 – $25 this is a can’t miss opportunity to try somewhere new and have some mid work day fun.

Dine During the Week

Beat the weekend wait and score a table early in the week. Restaurants are less crowded and you’re more likely to snag one of the better tables.

Book Early

Many restaurants’ reservation lists fill up fast. Don’t miss your chance to go the restaurant you’ve been eyeing. Guarantee you’ll get to dine where and when you want by booking in advance. Visit the SDRW website to make your reservation now.