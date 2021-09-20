Experience Diverse Cuisines From around the World this San Diego Restaurant Week

This San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) brings in good times and great flavors with over 100 renowned chefs from participating restaurants across San Diego County showcasing their most delicious creations unique to SDRW at exclusive prices. From Sunday, September 26th to Sunday, October 3rd skip out on the meal prep and take a culinary tour around the world. SDRW offers tastes from every corner on the globe with three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20 – $60 per person and two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10 – $25 per person.

Whether you’re looking to satisfy a craving for Mexican food or Italian, SDRW has got you covered and provides everything you need for an edible extravaganza. Check out our recommendations for an epic culinary tour around the world this SDRW from Brunch to Dinner.

Brunch

Kick off SDRW with Sunday Brunch. Get a feel of paradise with a Hawaiian style 2-course brunch menu from Duke’s La Jolla for $25 per person. Pair your poke tacos with a thirst-quenching pineapple mimosa to get your day started off right with breathtaking views of the Cali coast. Other participating restaurants offering Bruch menus include Crest Café in Hillcrest, STK San Diego in the Gaslamp Quarter, The Olive Café in Mission Beach & more.

Lunch

Take lunch hour to a whole new level with American Southern Hospitality. Pioneer BBQ Burgers & Brews in La Mesa is offering a 3-course lunch menu at $25 per person featuring a fully loaded menu straight from your BBQ brisket dreams. If you are feeling a bit more coastal head to The Shores Restaurant for the best of California based cuisine. Panini Kabob Grill will showcase tastes from the Mediterranean at $20 per person and Giardino Neighborhood Cucina will serve up delectable lunch dishes from Italy at $15 per person.

Dinner

Settle into a quaint evening in Oceanside at Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar for a dinner experience within a unique culinary atmosphere infusing flavors from both Mexico and France. Come with friends or bring a dinner date to immerse your tastebuds with their 3-course $40 per person menu. Set sail at sea and take a voyage with a dinner cruise from City Experiences by Hornblower Cruises for $50 per person offering the most delectable seafood items. Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse will transport you straight to the streets of Brazil with authentic Churrascaria at $50 per person.

Not only do you get to experience diverse flavors, but San Diego Restaurant Week offers “Restaurant Week Your Way” so you can create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries! Choose between your combinations of Entrée, Appetizer, Drink, and/or Dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

This Restaurant Week, the California Restaurant Week Association is staying committed to supporting restaurants as they ease back toward a full re-opening. After hosting the first ever SDRW April 2021 Spring Harvest event, The CRA has brought back the original San Diego Restaurant Week format for this coming Fall, furthering its support for the restaurant community and serving as a great tool to facilitate pandemic recovery.

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.