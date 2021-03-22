Live Music is Back, Courtesy of Wonderbus

Wonderbus is a new concept in live music. If you were out and about this past weekend you may have seen this new traveling concert on wheels downtown or in PB, Mission Beach, or OB. Sponsored by Infinium Spirits, with help from the team behind Wonderfront Festival, Wonderbus is a new and fun way to enjoy live music in a safe and engaging way.

This mobile venue finds its home in a converted a double-decker bus, complete with a fully functioning stage, sound, light and VIP amenities. Wonderbus will travel all over San Diego County – from North County to downtown and East County to border cities. Similar to flash mobs, Wonderbus plans to generally be a mystery. Fans are encouraged to stay in the know by following Wonderbus on Instagram or sign up for updates here.

Photo Credit: Wyatt Ernst

Co-Founder of Dream Hahn and Wonderfront Festival, Ernie Hahn, said, “We are excited to bring music to all of San Diego and create amazing memories at a time where people want and need live music.”

Wonderbus will also brings bands and people together in a unique way. This past weekend they surprised beachgoers and St. Patrick’s Day partiers with the Irish band, Lexington Field, and U2 tribute band, L.A. vation, who performed on top of the bus along Pacific Coast Highway and into the streets of the Gaslamp District.

Photo Credit: Wyatt Ernst

“We plan to fill weekends up with San Diego-based bands of all genres and the occasional over-the-top surprise performances from artists that you’d generally see at Wonderfront,” said Hahn.



Wonderbus events are free to the public. It is requested that patrons practice safe COVID-19-related protocols. If folks are unable to abide by the rules, bands will immediately stop performing and move to the next stop.