Women’s Summer Style Must-Haves for 2021

As June comes to an end, now is the time to lock down your summer wardrobe once and for all. With all the trends floating around out there, it can be difficult to distinguish between what’s “in” and what’s “out.” Luckily, we’ve been able to nail down a few of the top summer style must-haves of 2021, just for you! Use the style options and tips below as you shop new styles to keep you on track and on trend all summer long.

Anything Gold

For anyone who does keep up on the latest fashion trends, gold jewelry being “in” should come as no surprise. Silver has been on the outs for a few years now, allowing anything gold to take center stage. While gold hoops have become a staple of almost every outfit, one new trend that has seemed to emerge is the layered gold necklace. Whether you buy a pre-layered set, or mix and match your own, there’s no denying this accessory is a summer must-have for every closet!

Large Hair Clip

Hair clips have come back in style and they’re a force to be reckoned with. Aside from the smaller butterfly clips and hairpins we can thank the 90s for, large hair clips that pull back all of your locks make for a popular casual updo. These claw clips can be styled in many different ways and are the perfect solution for hot summer days when you want your hair out of your face!

Wedge Flip Flops

Once a trend back in the early 2000s, wedge flip flops are taking the spotlight once again. With styles that offer jeweled straps and arch support, these shoes can help elevate even the simplest of summer looks. While buckled sandals like Birkenstocks will never go out of style, the wedged flop is a better option for your summer wardrobe if you want to look a bit more polished.

Shapewear

In light of all the summer events that are sure to pile up on your calendar now that COVID restrictions are essentially gone in California, various forms of shapewear for women make our list. We’ve all spent the last year lounging in sweats and yoga pants, so as we slip back into tighter more form fitting styles, shapewear is making a come back. Since summer is all about showing a little more skin, shapewear is the best way to do so while also extenuating your curves.

Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are a summer staple that will keep you cool during even the hottest of days, but they’ve changed a bit in their style. Ruffles and floral summer maxi dresses are currently at the top of the leaderboard in terms of patterns. Or, if you’re someone who likes to keep things on the more neutral side, linen light toned maxi dresses are also in season. Long dresses like these offer style with breathability, which is the most ideal combo for summer.

Midi Skirt

Last but not least, we had to have a midi skirt moment. Since longer skirts and dresses are all the rage this year, you can get this look by adding chic midi skirts to your shopping list! Midi skirts, especially ones with a cute side slip, allow you to show off your calves and also give you some extra airflow on those warm summer nights. Not only that, but these classic skirts also allow you to mix and match your tops making them a more universal addition to your wardrobe compared to other options.

Regardless of what summer style trend you decide to hop on, you can’t go wrong with any of the must-haves listed above. Enjoy these warmer months the fashionable way by staying up to date on what’s in and adding a few new pieces to your closet!