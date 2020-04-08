The Vitamins You Need for Healthy Hair and Skin

If you’re struggling with hair or skin issues, there are a handful of natural vitamins and supplements that can be implemented in your daily routine to alleviate any problems you’re experiencing. The beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar behemoth that is saturated with gimmicky treatments waiting to snatch your money. By sifting through the filler, we can get down to the crucial base nutrients you can take to make considerable improvements in your hair and skin health.

Biotin

Widely considered as being one of the go-to supplements for all your hair and skin needs. Biotin is essential for helping your body convert the foods you eat into energy more efficiently. By doing so, it can assist in the production of essential enzymes responsible for the growth of healthy hair and skin.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Known as healthy fats, omega-3’s play a pivotal role in reducing your body’s inflammation. An inflammatory response is known to cause serious issues to your hair and skin, causing dry skin and a tender scalp that can lead to flaking. By taking a daily dose of omega-3, you can potentially nourish dry skin and brittle hair, leaving both looking glowing and healthy.

Vitamin C

Collagen is necessary for helping your skin maintain a smooth appearance. Vitamin C is the best natural vitamin available for ensuring the proteins in collagen retain their shape. It can also act as a natural antioxidant, fighting off free radicals that can cause harm to your overall hair and skin health.

Zinc

This mineral is found in abundance on the outer layer of your skin and the layer underneath. Maintaining adequate levels of zinc ensures your skin will heal properly after an injury, minimizing the chance for scarring. It does this by helping the cell walls remain stable so that cells may divide and specialize as they grow. It also acts as a protective layer against UV damage, which can be one of the most harmful things for your skin.

Protein

Proteins are necessary for your body to produce building blocks called amino acids that are used to produce the collagen and keratin that form the structure of skin and hair. Ensuring you consume enough protein throughout your day will ensure your body creates enough amino acids to protect you from breaking down your skin and hair structure.

Iron

Without iron, your hair can become dull, thin, and dry. Your brittle hair could be the result of an iron deficiency, which can be easily mediated by eating foods like spinach, oysters, or cashews. You can also take iron supplements, though it is best to check with your doctor before doing so, as too much iron can cause free-radical damage to your skin.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can help fight off free-radical damage to your hair and skin. Studies have shown that it can be effective in growing thicker, healthier hair, and not much is needed to see the benefits. Vitamin E can be taken as a supplement, or you can find it in foods such as avocado, olive, and wheat germ.