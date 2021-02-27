A house is one of the largest investments that many people make in their lifetime. To make the most of such a large purchase, many homeowners will try to find ways to increase their property’s selling price. While not all home updates pay off, here are some of the most effective investments to increase the value of your home.

Upgrade Your Insulation

Effective insulation provides a host of attractive benefits to potential buyers. In addition to keeping the space at a comfortable temperature and preventing drafts, quality insulation can reduce one’s monthly electric bill. When you prevent heat from escaping or entering the home, your heating and cooling systems won’t need to work as hard, and your house will consume less energy. As such, upgrading your insulation with a high-quality material such as spray foam insulation can significantly increase the value of your home.

Go Neutral

When purchasing a house, most homeowners are looking for a relatively blank canvas that they can customize to suit their unique styles and preferences. If your home has bold-colored walls and bright flooring choices, buyers may not have an easy time envisioning themselves in your space. As a result, the value of your home will likely take a hit. By painting the walls a more neutral color and opting for flooring in a more subdued shade, you will likely increase the market value of your home.

Energy-Efficient Appliances

A growing concern for the planet and a desire to reduce monthly energy costs make energy-efficient appliances a great investment for those looking to get a better price for their homes. Some of the largest energy wasters in a household include the temperature control system, washer and dryer, refrigerator, and water heater. Replacing your old models with new, more energy-efficient versions could have a substantial return on your investment.

Landscaping

Anything that you can do to improve your home’s curb appeal generally has a positive impact on its value. As such, another investment to increase the value of your home is to enhance its landscaping. Your home’s landscaping is one of the first things that potential buyers will see when they visit. If your yard looks underwhelming or a bit dingy, they may not even bother stepping inside. To get the best possible selling price for your property, it’s not a bad idea to plant a few trees or attractive shrubberies and get your lawn in good condition.