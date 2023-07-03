Can’t-miss Fourth of July Fireworks Shows in San Diego

As the Fourth of July approaches, San Diego residents and visitors alike eagerly anticipate the dazzling displays of fireworks that light up the night sky, commemorating the birth of American independence. This year, the beautiful city of San Diego is ready to ignite the spirit of patriotism with a multitude of stunning fireworks shows spread across its vibrant neighborhoods.

Get ready to be enthralled by the burst of colors, booming sounds, and a collective sense of pride as we present a curated list of the most spectacular Fourth of July fireworks shows taking place in San Diego. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the magic of fireworks illuminating the skies in a celebration of freedom, unity, and the American spirit.

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Coronado Golf Course Fireworks Over Glorietta Bay, Near Stingray Point

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: San Diego Fireworks Over San Diego Bay, Ferry Landing Side

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Time: 8:30 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: 14134 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Rancho Bernardo High School – 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego CA 92128

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Town Center Community Park East – 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: 7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119

Time: 9:00 PM

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Imperial Beach Pier Plaza – 940 Seacoast Drive Imperial Beach CA 91932

Time: 9:00 PM