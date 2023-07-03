Entertainment & Events
Can’t-miss Fourth of July Fireworks Shows in San Diego
As the Fourth of July approaches, San Diego residents and visitors alike eagerly anticipate the dazzling displays of fireworks that light up the night sky, commemorating the birth of American independence. This year, the beautiful city of San Diego is ready to ignite the spirit of patriotism with a multitude of stunning fireworks shows spread across its vibrant neighborhoods.
Get ready to be enthralled by the burst of colors, booming sounds, and a collective sense of pride as we present a curated list of the most spectacular Fourth of July fireworks shows taking place in San Diego. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the magic of fireworks illuminating the skies in a celebration of freedom, unity, and the American spirit.
Port of San Diego Annual Big Bay Boom July 4 Fireworks Show
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay
Time: 9:00 PM
Coronado Fireworks
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Coronado Golf Course Fireworks Over Glorietta Bay, Near Stingray Point
Time: 9:00 PM
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: San Diego Fireworks Over San Diego Bay, Ferry Landing Side
Time: 9:00 PM
Red, White & BOOM!
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Time: 8:30 PM
San Diego County Fair
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014
Time: 9:00 PM
Old Poway Park
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: 14134 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064
Time: 9:00 PM
Rancho Bernardo’s Spirit of the Fourth
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Rancho Bernardo High School – 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego CA 92128
Time: 9:00 PM
Vista Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084
Time: 9:00 PM
El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019
Time: 9:00 PM
Santee Salutes Fourth of July Celebration
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Town Center Community Park East – 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, CA 92071
Time: 9:00 PM
Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: 7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119
Time: 9:00 PM
Independence Day Fireworks in Imperial Beach
Date: July 4, 2023
Location: Imperial Beach Pier Plaza – 940 Seacoast Drive Imperial Beach CA 91932
Time: 9:00 PM
