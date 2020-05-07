Wounded Warrior Homes Launches Community Warriors Volunteer Program

Looking for a way to give back? San Diego nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes just launched a new volunteer program, Community Warriors.

The Community Warriors program will support the mission of Wounded Warrior Homes of bringing an end to veteran homelessness by expanding outreach in the community. Wounded Warrior Homes was established to serve our heroes by providing them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back to civilian life. The 501(c)3 nonprofit provides transitional housing and re-integrative services to post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Community Warriors are dedicated Wounded Warrior Homes volunteers who can assist the nonprofit in a myriad of ways, from organizing food drives to planning fundraising events to helping with yard work at the transitional homes. Opportunities include weekly commitments in the office for 4-16 hours a week to monthly yard work and maintenance days that last 2-6 hours to annual fundraising goals and event planning.

Justin Hoke, who is leading the program for Wounded Warrior Homes, shares, “After 10 years, we have successfully crafted and implemented a transitional support program with a phenomenal success rate of 95%. Now as we look to the next 10 years, we intend to expand our program to support more veterans and become a leader in ending veteran homelessness in the United States. With more than 40,000 veterans living on the streets of America, we have an urgency to expand to help every hero before they’re forgotten to time.

About Wounded Warrior Homes

Wounded Warrior Homes Inc. is a San Marcos, California based 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to provide transitional housing and re-integrative services to post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Wounded Warrior Homes’ vision is to facilitate the transition from wounded warrior to successful civilian, for all the veterans we help. Learn more at www.woundedwarriorhomes.org.