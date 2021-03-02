Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss. Your Books are Canceled

Dr. Seuss, born as Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, was born on March 2, 1904. Known best for his children’s books, Geisel also worked as a political cartoonist, illustrator, poet, animator, and filmmaker.

Geisel died of cancer in 1991, at his home in La Jolla. While he was alive he donated generously to the University of California, San Diego which is why the university renamed its library in 1995.

While many of Seuss’ books are loved and remembered for their place in childhood fantasy, that doesn’t mean all are worth celebrating. After years of criticism, Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked with a panel of experts and educators and made the decision to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”, “If I Ran the Zoo”, “McElligot’s Pool”, “On Beyond Zebra!”, “Scrambled Eggs Super!”, and “The Cat’s Quizzer”.

In a statement the company explained that , “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”