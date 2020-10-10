Del Mar Family Dentistry Donates Services to Veterans in Need

If a veteran does not have 100% disability from the VA, then they have no dental services of any kind. Dr. Trudeau and Dr. Fitzpatrick of Del Mar Family Dentistry have stepped up to help veterans to address this unmet need. The dentists have been helping San Diego veterans in need of dental care, donating more than $6000 in services. They partnered with local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes, and have now helped three of their veteran residents get the dental care they need.

Dr. Fitzpatrick shared that giving back is essential to their practice. He shared, “We believe a healthy and beautiful smile is so important to each person’s well-being. We love to serve patients especially those who have served our country. It is our honor and privilege to give our time and efforts to helping such a great non-profit helping veterans.”

Wounded Warrior Homes was established to serve our heroes by providing them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back to civilian life. The 501(c)3 nonprofit provides transitional housing and re-integrative services to post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

James Richie, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, is one of the Wounded Warrior Homes veteran residents that Del Mar Family Dentistry has helped. He explains, “I was treated like every other person that came into the office, which was amazing. Everyone that came in was treated as if they were part of the family. My teeth are healthier and my confidence is higher thanks to Dr. Trudeau and his team!”