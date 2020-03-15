The Best Shows Launching on Qubi, the New Short-Form Streaming Service

A sort of oddball newcomer to the streaming scene, Quibi is hoping to change the game by offering “quick bites” of 10-minute content made exclusively for phones, ranging from reality TV to fleshed out thriller series. Its launch will feature over 50 new titles, and some are shaping up to potentially be quite exciting. Here are the best new shows launching on Quibi’s that are definitely worth checking out.

Survive

Sophie Turner and Straight Outta Compton star Corey Hawkins star in the thriller where the pair are faced with surviving in the unknown wilderness after a devastating plane crash. As they embark on a journey out of dangerous territory, they are challenged by brutal conditions and personal traumas.

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz star in this thriller where a rich man finds a private game that involves hunting humans. After Hemswroth accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game, he learns that if he survives being hunted for vicious killers, he will win a vast sum of money.

50 States of Fright

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is taking the helm with 50 State of Fright, which will feature a horror anthology surrounding the spooky truths behind urban legends inspired by the folklore of different states.

Flipped

When Jann and Cricket think they have made it big after becoming TV’s newest house-flipping couple, they’re in for a surprise when they find out they’ll be flipping houses owned by a Mexican drug cartel. Will Forte and Eva Longoria star in this dark comedy.

Skrrt with Offset

One-third of the massively successful rap group Migos will be hosting this show that will explore all things cars. Rapper and Host Kiara “Offset” Cephus will bring on guests like Jay Leno, T-Pain, Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper as they investigate the finest luxury cars on the planet.

Elba v Block

British film star Idris Elba will be showcasing a different talent of his on the screen this around, as he gets behind the wheel of race cars while competing with pro driver Ken Block. The duo will go head-to-head in increasingly wild stunts to prove who has the best racing skills.

Dismantled

Each episode will begin with blindfolded chefs being blasted in the face with a mystery food dish shot from a cannon. They will have to identify the explored dish and race against the clock to recreate the dish. The sheer absurdity of the concept alone makes it a worthy watch.

Thanks a Million

This game show features charitable public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across the series 10 episodes, $1 million will be doled out to everyday people. The show will feature big names in entertainment, including Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss.

Punk’d

This hit series from the early 2000’s is making a comeback with Chance the Rapper hosting reboot. The show will feature brand new pranks pulled on a variety of Hollywood stars.

Prodigy

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe will host Prodigy, a show that highlights the accomplishments of a young, notable athlete at the beginning of their career in the sports world.

Quibi will be available on April 6 at its launch. Curious viewers will be able to try-out the service free for 90 days.