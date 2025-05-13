Local Celebrity Chef Malarkey to Host Cutthroat Kitchen 2.0

Brian Malarkey, one of San Diego’s most well-known celebrity chefs announced recently that he would be hosting the reboot of Cutthroat Kitchen.

The show, last aired in 2017, now called Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out will debut May 13, at 9 o’clock and continue with seven episodes each Tuesday through June 24 on Food Network. Each episode will have four competing chefs start out with $25,000, which they can use to either buy advantages for themselves or sabotage against their competitors. For those of you who enjoy that kind of hijinks, this show may be for you.

Malarkey has been creating a buzz around San Diego for many years, starting as the head chef at the Oceanaire seafood restaurant in downtown in the early 2000s. He’s a real character, and he has leveraged his celebrity to appear on several cooking shows including virtually every Food Network series as well as a couple shows for TLC. He owns or co-owns several San Diego restaurants, including Animae, Le Coq, Herb and Wood, Herb and Sea here in San Diego, just to name a few, a portfolio that boasts of over $35 million dollars per year in sales. He also hosts a podcast, The Harley Malarkey Podcast: Old Dog, New Tricks with his partner, Danielle Harley, where he shares openly about many topics, including his sobriety, relationships, therapy, fitness, and more.

The whole season’s episodes of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out were shot last September in Knoxville, Tennessee, but the news was kept secret until just a few weeks ago. “ I want to make it so much fun. It doesn’t have to be over the top serious,” Malarkey was quoted as saying in a recent presser. And knowing him, he’s just the man to pull that off.