Second Chance Receives $90,000 Donation from Lucky Duck Foundation

Formerly incarcerated individuals are almost ten times more likely to be homeless than the general public. For this reason, Second Chance owns and operates five transitional sober-living homes. These supervised alcohol/substance-free properties provide a safe, stable living environment. Structure, staff and peer-driven accountability inspires personal responsibility, restores self-esteem and eliminates isolation by creating a community atmosphere with the ultimate goal of independent living.

Now, thanks to a $90,000 from the Lucky Duck Foundation, Second Chance will be able to provide additional stable sober-living housing, job training, and reentry services for formerly incarcerated individuals. The grant will provide resources for newly released adults who would otherwise be homeless.

Drew Moser, Executive Director of the Lucky Duck Foundation, shared, “This initiative is designed to connect individuals experiencing homelessness to employment and job training opportunities to help them re-enter the workforce. We are excited to support the expansion of Second Chance’s Job Readiness Training program and the important work they do.”

Residents supported by the Lucky Duck Foundation grant will also participate in Second Chance’s Job Readiness Training program. This four-week course helps each person overcome obstacles to employment by developing the knowledge, confidence, and life-skills essential to success in the job market and society. More than 90% of graduates secure full-time employment within 30 days of completing the program.

Robert Coleman, President, and CEO of Second Chance commented, “Lucky Duck Foundation’s generous donation is a new opportunity to respond to the needs of the justice-involved community in San Diego. An estimated 20% of adults participating in Second Chance’s Job Readiness Training program report being homeless. This impactful donation will offer them safe, sober-living housing, training, and support they need as they start the journey to self-sufficiency.”

Learn more at https://www.secondchanceprogram.org.

