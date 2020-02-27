San Diego Brewery AleSmith Recognized as Sixth Highest-Rated in the World

In line with San Diego being the craft beer capital of the world, the global community has ranked local brewery AleSmith as the sixth highest-rated in the world. RateBeer, a global community consisting of millions of craft beer enthusiasts, has users submit millions of reviews about their craft beer experiences, with tallies providing a list of the world’s best beers.

With more than 640,000 brews by over 33,000 brewers around the world, the top winners represent the very best of the industry. With great honor, AleSmith can take pride in retaining #6 in the world and #1 in California.

“It is a special honor to be recognized as the sixth Best Brewery in the World, since the RateBeer Awards are generated from actual consumer reviews,” says Peter Zien, owner and CEO of AleSmith. “To be one of the oldest breweries in San Diego, celebrating our 25th year in business, and to receive a ‘Top 10’ designation for the 19th consecutive year, is a real testament to the team we have working at AleSmith.”

AleSmith’s signature beers that were recognized in RateBeers list of “Best Beers in the World ” include the AleSmith IPA, continuing its reign as one of the highest-rated APPs for multiple consecutive years. Other top picks included their Double Barrel Speedway Stout, packing a rich flavor profile of dark fruit, toffee, and caramel, and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout, consisting of oak, vanilla, and bourbon flavor notes.

Their Double Barrel Speedway and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Speed Stout are both available at AleSmith’s tasting room and at various retail locations. The AleSmith IPA will be making its return in May of this year.

Zien concludes, “We are so honored to be rated the ‘Number One Brewery in California,’ which is a distinction we don’t take lightly, given that there are over 1,700 incredible breweries in the state.”

AleSmith was founded in 1995 and continues to shine both locally and nationally within the craft beer industry. The brewery has won numerous awards and received widespread acclaim for their beers, including being a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition.