Going Live With Whose Live Anyway at The Center for the Arts

The Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” is hitting the road with a brand new improv tour called Whose Live Anyway. The all-star cast of improv titans will be performing at the gorgeous California Center for the Arts. Taking place on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 PM in the concert hall, now is your chance to join in on the laughs from this legendary show.

Whose Live Anyway features 90 minutes of non-stop hilarity courtesy of improvised comedy and songs based entirely on audience suggestions. The show will showcase a variety of improv games that became famous on the long-running TV show, but expect some exciting new ones as well. If you loved watching the show, then seeing the improvised scenes play out in front of you in real life will be even more impressive.

Cast members of the performance will include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, with musical direction by Bob Derkash. It’s quite impressive to see how these comedy legends take command of each improvised scene with effortless wit.

Be sure to come prepared with suggestions, as audience participation is key. If your suggestions are on point, you might even be asked to join the cast on stage! There are few shows out there that are as interactive and audience-friendly as Whose Live Anyway. Between the side-splitting laughs and hilarious acting, the show is a truly unique experience for any comedy fan.

All ages are welcome, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance. Tickets for Whose Live Anyway are on sale now from $27.50-$77.50 at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025, or by calling 800-988-4253.