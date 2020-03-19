County Launches COVID-19 Text Message Alert System

In the effort to keep San Diego residents up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information, the County is launching a text message alert system. Utilizing the public information alert system, County health officials will now be able to send San Diegans real-time information about COVID-19 in the region.

Due to the rapidly changing situation, the alert system will serve as the County’s top method for keeping residents informed. To sign up to receive messages, text COSD COVID19 to 468-11.

County health officials urge residents not working and students out of school to stay at home to avoid the spread of the disease. Travel should be limited to going shopping for essential needs and supplies, caring for a relative, seeing your doctor, picking up prescriptions, or going to work.

“We all have a role to play to keep the virus from spreading in our communities,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should not be out and about unless it’s absolutely necessary and people are not in a group.”

Health officials have expressed our current goal of “flattening the curve,” which refers to limiting the number of people getting sick at the same time in the effort of alleviating the burden on our health infrastructures. During a pandemic, if there is a sharp influx of patients all at once, it can result in the healthcare system failing. This means not enough beds, respirators, or critical medication for those who need them.

“People should be six feet apart when out on the street conducting essential activities,” Wooten said. “Social distancing is an effective tool to slow the spread of pandemics.” The County Health Department continues to say that the risk for the general San Diego County public remains low, but that could change at a moment’s notice. It is best to remain aware and prepared, as this is an emerging situation.

Be sure to visit the San Diego County webpage for more information and resources that will ensure you and your loved ones remain informed, protected, and prepared in the event of an outbreak in your locality.