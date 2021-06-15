We all experience some redness on our skin—whether it’s from a recent burn or general irritation. Known as rosacea, this condition causes a red rash to develop along a person’s face, and can even lead to the development of small, pus-filled bumps in more severe cases. Those who are prone to rosacea often experience discomfort as one of its regular symptoms. So, if you’re going to manage it, it’s vital that you first know what your triggers are. These are some of the most common causes of rosacea and how to avoid them in your daily life.

Excessive Sun Exposure

The sun, and how much of it we get in a given day, can have a large impact on the overall appearance of a person’s skin. Burning, in particular, can lead to a series of different blemishes including dark spots and premature aging. But we quickly forget that it also plays a role in overall skin inflammation—which is a primary contributor to rosacea. Because of this, using sunscreen is incredibly important to maintaining not only your appearance, but also your health and wellbeing.

Beauty Products

Some beauty products can also trigger rosacea depending on your skin type. Those with very sensitive skin can experience flare-ups from something as minor as applying too much hair spray. Should you have any allergies, these can endure redness as well with even a little bit of exposure. As such, make sure that you know what your skin is susceptible to and seek to eliminate them from your hair and general beauty formulas.

Alcohol

Another one of the most common causes of rosacea is alcohol. Though having a few drinks during a night out might seem harmless at first, alcohol can signal your cells to enflame if ingested in high enough quantities. It does this by producing a molecule called inflammatory cytokines—which is responsible for telling the cells that they’re under attack. This causes the skin to naturally redden in an attempt to fight off infection.

Spicy Foods

Spicy foods can have this effect as well. Ingesting anything hot or stimulatory causes the blood vessels to expand and allows more cells to circulate at a given time. This is why individuals flush even under normal conditions. So, if you happen to have rosacea, your skin will display this even more readily and your rash will appear much darker.