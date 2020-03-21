The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones of 2020

If you’ve ever felt the need to drown out the busy world around you, a pair of noise-cancelling could be just the thing you need. Whether you’re trying to escape the sound of traffic, avoid the distractions in the workplace, or you’re trying to achieve the perfect level of focus at the gym, noise-cancelling headphones can be the perfect gadget. Here are the best you can buy for 2020.

Photo by Tomasz Gawłowski on Unsplash

For two years, Sony has been at the top of the game when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones. This pair is absolutely exceptional in cancelling outside noise, and trust me, you’ll be surprised the first time trying them on. In addition to superior noise-cancellation, they emit crystal-clear audio all without the need for a wire thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $349

The newest model from Bose produces exceptional noise quality while having an outstanding level of noise cancellation. One neat feature it has is that it will apply noise-cancelling to phone calls, so the person you’re talking to won’t hear the noisiness in the setting you’re in. This pair also packs excellent battery life, and the design of them is easily the sleekest looking out right now.

Wireless buds have exploded in popularity thanks to Apple’s AirPods, and now Sony has entered the market with a pair of their own. Based on the over-the-ear model mentioned above, these True Wireless Earbuds manage to offer exceptional noise-cancelling for such a small pair of earbuds. While they won’t be on the same level as over-the-ear options, these wireless earbuds make up for it in portability and ease-of-use. They come in a simple to use charging case that holds them safe and secure when they’re not in use.

The successor to the original AirPods, the Pro model come packed with powerful noise-cancelling capabilities. Sporting the same supreme portability as the original model, the AirPod Pro’s are pretty much superior in every way. Not only are they capable of drowning out the noise of your surroundings, but the audio quality has also received a major boost. In addition, they’re perfect for hand-free talking on the phone, and with Siri-enabled capabilities, it’s almost like having a personal assistant ready to help you at a moment’s notice.

These headphones are great for those on a budget who don’t want to compromise on features and quality. They loaded with your choice of either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and can have their settings customized within the robust JBL Headphones App. with a battery life of 20 hours, you can keep jamming out all day without the need to plug them in. With nearly the same features as some of the more expensive models, you can rest assured your money is going a long way.