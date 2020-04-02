Whether you’re an introvert or extrovert, everyone enjoys relaxing at home with their favorite video game or a new movie. However, if your entertainment center is mediocre at best, your experience won’t be very enjoyable. Keep reading to learn some tips for setting up the perfect entertainment center.

Analyze your space before setting up

The perfect setup starts with planning. You don’t want to get everything set up and realize there’s a major issue or your cables don’t reach. There are two important sections you should plan first: your TV and your sitting area. The TV will be your focal point, so you want to be sure the television isn’t set up facing sunlight; otherwise, you’ll experience interruptions from glares.

Get some new technology

Update the technology you’re using. If you need a new TV, that should be your first priority. After a quality TV, you should get yourself a DVD player that can play DVDs in 4K, along with a streaming device such as Apple TV or Roku. If you want the full cinema experience, consider getting surround sound. There’s nothing quite like the floor shaking during an intense scene.

Update and organize your cables

With all this new technology, you might as well make sure you update your cables, too. For the best experience, you should have a high-quality HDMI cable. If you need a refresher about what an HDMI cable is used for, it essentially replaces a traditional RCA cable. While you’re at it, organize your cables. Messy and tangled cables not only look bad, but they also cause a lot of stress.

Be flexible

Don’t forget that setting up the perfect entertainment center is different for everyone, so you’ll have to adjust accordingly. Your setup will probably change at least a couple more times because you’re going to make it your own; that’s what makes this process exciting. Over time, you’ll find what works for you, and you’ll be left with a great setup.

You can prepare for your next staycation or lazy day if you simply update a few pieces of your entertainment center setup. Most people won’t update all at once, because the setup process takes time. Don’t worry about getting it done overnight; you’ll only stress yourself more, and that’s not worth the stress.