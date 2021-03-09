De-Stress With an At-Home Scalp Massage

COVID has put a lot of self-care on the back burner. While salons are opening back up, many have yet to tend to their locks. Recognizing the need to de-stress at home, All Things Hair has provided us a guide for treating yourself with a proper scalp massage.

There’s no need to wait for your hairstylist or massage therapist to give you the scalp rub you crave when you can do it by yourself. Take your mental and physical health into your own hands with this at-home scalp massage to de-stress. Better yet, if you live with someone, have your partner, friend or family member give it a go for a real treat. Giving yourself a much-needed scalp massage is a great way to help you relax as well as offering the following benefits:

Promotes hair growth – by encouraging blood flow to the scalp, you can help stimulate the cells located at the base of the hair follicle, promoting hair growth.

Can alleviate headaches – and the tension in your scalp and head, preventing the onset of tension-induced headaches.

Helps relax the nervous system – by stimulating the nerve endings in your head. It will also promote healthy blood flow and circulation, which is crucial to maintaining a healthy body.

Reduces muscle tension – helping blood flow and releasing toxins. You’re also lowering your blood pressure, reducing stress hormone levels, and lowering your heart rate.

Scalp Massage Guide

Show yourself some love by following these simple steps:

Step 1 – start by taking a scoop of exfoliator or hair oil. You can choose to take a larger amount of product to cover your whole head or you can work in sections to be more thorough with product application.

Step 2 – give yourself a scalp massage to de-stress by using your fingertips to create circular motions around your head. Spend a few seconds in each area, really allowing your muscles to relax and loosen. Start at the front of your head and work your way back to make sure you’re being thorough.

Step 3 – as you massage your scalp, you can begin to focus your fingers on some pressure points to help further alleviate stress. Spend some extra time massaging your temples, the crown of your head, the base of your head, and behind your ears. All of these areas hold extra tension, so give them more of your attention.

Step 4 – once you’ve massaged for about 5-10 minutes, you can then jump in the shower to rinse out your product, continuing to massage as you rinse for added relaxation. If you used hair oil, you can sleep with it in, to add overnight moisture, and wash it out in the morning.