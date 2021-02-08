Last Minute Valentines Gifts that will Arrive in Time

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re stuck wondering what you should get that special someone in your life, we’re here to help. Check out these meaningful gifts that will make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. They’re all available on Amazon and should arrive by V-Day (depending on when you’re reading this).



For Her

This Polaroid camera is the perfect gift to capture all of the fun moments you can have together. Here’s an idea: give her the camera, then take her out on a fun date with plenty of Polaroid pictures to remember the night.

A stunning timepiece is a perfect accessory to complete any outfit, and this watch is all sorts of gorgeous. Featuring a gorgeous array of clear stones and a luminous finish, it will surely put a smile on her face.

If your girl loves wine, then this is the corkscrew she needs in her life. Pro tip: this gift pairs well with a lovely red cabernet and a surprise romantic homemade dinner. You can thank me later.

For Him

Save him from the inevitable $4 cold brews in the morning with this Cold Brew Coffee Maker, which makes up to 13 cups of fresh coffee.