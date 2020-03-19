Here’s Why CBD Might Not be Working for You

CBD has been associated with providing a whole host of medical benefits, leading many to turn to the component found in the cannabis plant. While there are plenty of reports of people finding great benefits with CBD, the compound may not work for everyone. If you’re one of those people, there is no need to give up hope yet, as there may be legitimate reasons why CBD is not working for you. Before you give it up, check out these reasons to see if they apply to you.

The CBD you’re using is of low quality

With CBD growing in popularity, that, unfortunately, leads the way for unscrupulous vendors introducing low-quality products into the markets. There are currently no approved non-prescription CBD products on the market, so consumers are at the whim of the quality that vendors provide. To ensure you’re getting high-quality CBD, read consumer reviews, look for products with 3rd-party testing, and make your purchases from reputable vendors.

You need to be patient

Taking CBD isn’t as simple as taking a painkiller and receiving immediate relief. For many people, CBD can take weeks or even months before they see a difference. Taking CBD requires commitment and a bit of trust in order to uncover the long-term benefits. You also need to experiment with it enough to find the perfect dose and allow the compound to build up in your system so your body’s endocannabinoid system can begin to receive and provide the health benefits you’re seeking.

Try different delivery systems

CBD can be found in a variety of products, including tinctures, topical cream, vape oils, capsules, and edibles. For most people just starting out with CBD, they begin with tinctures or topical creams. Some methods will have a higher bioavailability than others. For example, if you’re using CBD to relieve anxiety, then topical creams may not be the best delivery system for you. That method is used for muscle pains and aches rather than internal systems. For delivery systems with vast absorption, tinctures and vape oils will be your best bet. For targeted relief of muscle pain, topical creams should be your go-to.

Your biochemistry just doesn’t work with CBD

For some people, CBD may not be the miracle drug that it’s been made out to be. Everyone has a different biochemistry, and for some, the level of absorption and reaction may not have a noticeable effect on your body. If this turns out to be the case for you, it is best to consult with your doctor to explore other forms of relief.