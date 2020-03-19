First Instant Offer Platform for Commercial Real Estate Launches

WindWater Instant Offer Debuts with Industry-First Technology in Southern California

The instant offer model was popularized in residential real estate with companies like Opendoor, Zillow Instant Offers, Offerpad, and RedfinNow. Now, WindWater Instant Offer (WindWater IO) is the first to apply this model to CRE. The digital tool uses an algorithm to determine a cash purchase price for commercial properties, giving the owner an instant offer range. WindWater’s platform provides all-cash offers and the flexibility to close on your own timeline. The digital tool uses an algorithm to determine a cash purchase price for commercial properties, giving the owner an instant offer range.

Resident real estate was transformed by instant pricing tools beginning in 2015 and WindWater is the first company to bring the technology to the commercial real estate sector. Commercial real estate has historically been an illiquid investment, but WindWater’s instant offers are all-cash offers and provide the flexibility to close on your own timeline.

“WindWater Instant Offer is the perfect solution for sellers who need to move quickly or those who want the certainty of a cash offer,” said Rudy Caamano, CEO of WindWater. “WindWater is empowering sellers by using technology to make real estate more transparent than ever.”

WindWater IO complements the company’s full-service commercial real estate marketing and broker services. For more information, visit https://www.windwater.com/instant-offer.