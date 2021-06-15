Everybody’s Talking About Argan Oil: Treat Your Curly Hair Like a Pro

If you have well-maintained curly hair, you can probably attest to how often people complement your unique and beautiful hair. You also know just how dreadful the management of curly hair can be.

Curly hair can become frizzy, coarse, uncontrollable, making its management stressful at times. However, this does not have to be the case if you know the best hair management practices and products. So, without further ado, below are various tips you can use to treat your curly hair like a pro.

Be Mindful of the Quality and Quantity of Your Shampoo

The first step to achieving quality curly hair is maintaining it clean. Regular hair cleaning will help you get rid of excess oil, dust, chemical, dead skin cells, and any other product buildup on the scalp.

For best results, choose a shampoo with a low concentration of toxic chemicals like parabens, alcohols, and sulfates as they can irritate your scalp. One way of ensuring that you don’t use the above compounds in excess is diluting your low-lather conditioner and shampoo in water before applying them to your hair.

Besides reducing the chemical concentration, diluting the shampoo and the conditioner in water will also guarantee their long-term usage and save your money. Beware, excessive shampooing may suck out the natural moisture, making your curly hair dry.

Use Natural Oils for Your Curly Air

Oil is essential for healthy hair. First, it strengthens the hair making it more elastic and less prone to damage. Second, oiling the hair protects it from heat damage by cushioning each strand of hair with an oil coating. Third, the oil moisturizes the hair, thus preventing frizz.

But that is not all. Oiling the hair protects the scalp against UV rays and also aids in hair growth. However, not all hair oils can guarantee you all these benefits. To reap maximum benefits from your hair oil, you should use natural oil that features a perfect blend of fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, and other active natural ingredients to hydrate the hair while nourishing it and the scalp. Argan oil products make an excellent example of such natural oils. For instance, you can apply argan oil as a nourishing conditioner, as a hydrating hair mask, protective spray, or as an effective styling product, among other uses.

Curly Hair Sleep Routine

How do you prepare your curly hair for sleep? Most hair care experts recommend the pineapple trick to prevent the hair from getting entangled. Before sleep:

Use a wide-toothed brush to comb your hair upwards from the bottom. This will help to remove the tangles. Comb the hair moderately to avoid breaking the hair on the curls. Avoid using a brush as it can interfere with the texture of your hair and end up damaging it.

After combing, pile your hair on top of your head and then use a rubber band to hold it together. The final figure of your head should resemble a pineapple. With the pineapple shape, there will be less resistance between your hair and the mattress or pillowcase. For even better hair results, use pillowcases made from satin or silk instead of cotton to reduce friction.