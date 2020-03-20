Does IV Vitamin Therapy Work?

With health and wellness trends sweeping across the country, one such trend has caused a stir, promising a host of benefits that make it out to be the ultimate health boost. IV vitamin therapy claims it can improve your immune system, detox your body, and even prevent serious conditions like cancer, chronic pain, and even depression. So what’s the deal behind IV vitamins?

IV vitamin therapy is done by administering a large dose of vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream via a needle placed directly into a vein. By skipping the digestion process, proponents say that the body will be able to obtain more nutrients. IV vitamin providers will often customize their formulas, providing specific treatments that serve the needs of the patient.

The health and wellness crowd has latched onto IV vitamin therapy as the next big thing, but it has been commonly used in hospitals for a long time. It is the best way to deliver key nutrients and hydration to patients who need it due to difficulty with absorption or need it post-surgery.

While these IV drips can address deficiencies in important vitamins like B12 or iron, the mixtures that are served in IV vitamin therapy clinics are often created and mixed without being properly studied. There are no clinical studies showing that these vitamin injections have a noted effect or health benefit that is often promised.

Some companies offering IV vitamin therapy charge exorbitantly high prices, sometimes up to $399 for their services. While the substances being pumped into the patient’s body can be beneficial, much of it can be just as readily obtained from diet, drinking fluids, taking generic vitamins and over-the-counter medication, all of which would be far cheaper than dropping that kind of cash.

Another thing to consider is the fact that there are some risks involved with getting IV vitamin therapy. Vitamins can be good for the body, but too much of a good thing can have serious effects on your health. For fat-soluble vitamins, too much can risk damaging major organs like the liver. For water-soluble vitamins, once your body has absorbed the max amount, the excess is simply excreted by your body when you use the restroom.

There is also the risk of infection due to the IV line being inserted in your arm. The practice is generally unregulated, leaving patients at the mercy of providers who may or may not have been properly trained to insert IV’s. Whenever a needle is inserted into the skin, there is a risk for infection due to bacteria getting the first-class trip into your bloodstream if it is not properly done.

IV vitamin therapy may sound like a top-notch treatment within the health and wellness sphere, but the reality is they’re overhyped for the most part. Sure, there are some quality providers out there that offer IV treatment that can be beneficial to a degree. For the most part, the health benefits promised by these treatments can be obtained through good old fashioned dieting, which is far cheaper than paying someone to stick a needle in your arm.