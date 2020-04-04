Beat Back Boredom With these Board Games

In the age of video games, board games have unfortunately fallen to the wayside. We’re here to tell you that those who shrug them off as inferior are seriously missing out on some quality fun. Board games are a great way to spend quality times with friends and family, and are perfect for those with the competitive edge. We’re not talking about Scrabble either. These board game picks are exciting and unique, so let’s check them out.

Players: 3-6

Players will be classified as a character tracked with exploring an eerie mansion by a randomly-selected room. As you navigate your way through abandoned ballrooms and libraries, you’ll stumble across events, items, and “Omens” that will lead you to a variety of thrilling scenarios. Betrayal features 50 varied scenarios, giving it supreme replayability. Towards the end, you and other players will race to the finish as you undermine each other with the goal of surviving.

Players: 2-5

Exploding Kittens is an exciting card card that is perfect for adults and kids. The game can be described as a sort of highly-strategic Russian roulette, with players drawing cards from the deck that can be used against opposing players. But be careful! If you draw an exploding kitten, you lose and are out of the game! The game is fast paced and can get extremely tense, so bring your nerves of steel.

Players: 2-4

The idea of the game revolves around players controlling a group of inhabitants on the island of Atlantis. As the island is in the process of sinking into the water, you need to get your people to from the center of the island and help reach the safe corners of the board. Since the safe spots are limited, you must do what you can to ensure that other players don’t make it to safety. You can do this by controlling sea creatures patrolling the oceans, using power ups, and harnessing the power of whirlpools or volcanos so you end up victorious.

Players: 2

The ultimate strategy game, Stratego places you in command of an army that is faced with battling the opposition in order to win the war. The game is blue army vs. red army, and you must set up your soldiers in a way that ensures victory against your opponent. Through the use of strategic attack, manipulation, and deception, you must break through your opponents defences and capture their flag.

Players: 4-8

This adult party game provides plenty of laughs and fun, and is perfect for those wine and board game nights. The game consists of competing with friends to create the funniest memes by using one of your dealt caption cards to caption the photo card in each round. The photo cards depict the best memes of the past decade, and can be a ton of fun as you and others players try to create the funniest captions possible. You’re guaranteed to have side-splitting laughter throughout the entirety of each game.