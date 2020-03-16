The Best Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Celebrate the coming of spring by getting out there to enjoy the bounty of ripe berry fields! Going strawberry picking can be a ton of fun for you and family, giving you the chance to harvest your fill of delicious berries while enjoying the warm spring sun. Here are the best spots around and near San Diego for all of your berry picking adventures.

953 Rainbow Valley Blvd. Fallbrook, CA 92028

Cost: $4/pound

Kenny’s Strawberry farm has operated vast fields of berry fields for years, and it is one of the best places to pick your fill of juicy red strawberries in Northern San Diego County. Every year, the fields are filled with plump strawberries that are grown to perfection. Pack a lunch so after you’re done picking strawberries, you can settle in for a relaxing lunch among the shaded tables. Strawberry picking is in season at Kenny’s from April-June and open from Wednesday-Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM.

1000 Cannon Rd. Carlsbad, CA 92072

Cost: $22 for a large bucket

One of the oldest strawberry farms in San Diego, this family-run farm is the perfect place to pick some strawberries in sunny Carlsbad. The fields are located near the coast with a stunning ocean view, offering relaxing lookouts of the beach while you pick your fill of strawberries. U-pick is open on a limited basis, so be sure to check in before arriving to ensure it will be open. After you’ve finished, you can head over to the Carlsbad Shoppes for a bite to eat before heading home to enjoy your picked strawberries. U-pick is open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM.

5380 ¾ University Dr. Irvine, CA 92612

Cost: $18 per person

Tanaka Farms is a little further from San Diego, but it is an amazing place to pick strawberries and spend an afternoon. The farm is located on 30-acres of land and offers wagon rides, tours, and the opportunity to pick as many bright red strawberries as you like. Strawberry picking is guided by a friendly tour guide that will clue you in on all the spots for the best strawberries. Be to check the website for available time slots, and be sure to arrive 15 minutes before the tours set off

32701 Alipaz St. San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Cost: $4/pound

Formerly South Coast Farms, The Ecology Center offers strawberry picking during the weekend during the spring season. The fields are known for producing plentiful harvests every season, so be prepared to see some of the best strawberries you’ve ever seen. Bring your own reusable containers and bags when picking through the fields. The Ecology Center also offers picnic tables, so bring along a picnic with you and the family, though they ask that single-use plastic items be left at home. Strawberry picking is in season from March to June.