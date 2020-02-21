Get Ready for the ShamROCK Block Party: San Diego’s Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Bash

“Sláinte” (Cheers)! The 26th annual St. Patrick’s Day ShamROCK San Diego Block Party returns Saturday, March 14th, from 2 PM to Midnight, to turn the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter into an Irish Wonderland straight from a leprechaun’s dreams. The highly anticipated 2020 lineup boasts a wide range of talented musicians across 3 epic stages, The Pint Stage, The Pub Stage, and The Clover Stage! We are excited to announce and bring back to the ShamROCK stage after 10 years of being absent, The Young Dubliners (AKA “The Dubs”) who will have attendees shaking their ShamROCKS all night long at The Pint Stage.

The Pint Stage will be providing a full lineup of the nation’s top Irish, Celtic and Rock bands, bringing Ireland’s authenticity straight to the Gaslamp Quarter to jig the night away. In recent years, The Dubs have appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and have lent their musical talents to the likes of popular TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy and Human Target. The Dubs are a lively musical experience that will have you singing, dancing, and drinking along! Also joining The Pint Stage to deliver America’s finest Irish noise to St. Patrick’s Day ShamROCK San Diego is an all-star lineup of top traditional Irish musicians. Featuring Na Scéalaithe Irish Dancers, Brogue Wave, Drunken Lullabies, Finnegan Blue, The Fooks, The LeperKhanz, and Lexington Field. The Pint Stage is sure to leave you thirsty for green beer, whiskey libations, and having a rollicking good time that you won’t soon forget.

Head to The Pub Stage to make this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in The Gaslamp Quarter one for the books with Southern California’s freshest beats. To set the mood for St. Patrick’s Day ShamROCK San Diego we’ve got the perfect lineup of DJs who will showcase their unique set of musical skills on the turntables. This set of DJs will navigate you through the sickest beats San Diego has to offer for the most EPIC St. Paddy’s Day in the Gaslamp Quarter! You won’t want to miss the sounds coming from the talented hands of Bille Knight, DJ Inspire, Jenny Pocket, Jimmy Boy, Jirafa, and Marc Cena! So, come and shake your clovers at this rivalrous affair.

The Clover Stage is ready to start the ruckus! Bringing the EDM vibes is the star from reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy. Kennedy has performed all over North America and his fan base is continuing to grow, making him an international DJ. The heat continues with nationally renowned DJs, The EC Twins. Known for their incredibly high energy shows, the Twins have performed as the opening act for artists such as the Black-Eyed Peas, Kaskade, Erick Morillo & MORE! Joining them on The Clover Stage will be Erick Diaz, Pabulum, Jack Olgin, XOXO, Yodah and Eddie Abarca! As luck would have it, these amazing DJs have no plans of slowing down as they approach their most anticipated show of 2020 at this year’s ShamROCK.

There’s no better place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Grab your fellow leprechauns, don your green attire, and head to the historic Gaslamp Quarter to experience firsthand the Emerald Isle of the West Coast at this outrageous Irish celebration. With a lineup as good as gold, tickets will be going fast! Tickets are $49 for General Admission ($69 day of) or choose to enhance your GA experience with a Custom Clover Crew package that includes a variety of exclusive benefits such as, Lucky Line Entry, commemorative stein, St. Patrick’s Day swag and MORE (ranging from $7 to $35). Go big with the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Package for just $99 through ($129 day of) which includes; VIP entry, 7 complimentary drinks (3 at the Lucky Leprechaun VIP bar within the ShamROCK venue and 1 drink at each VIP hotspot: Tropical Savor Bar & Grill, American Junkie, Sign of the Whale and Vybz all located in the Gaslamp Quarter!), $1 off drinks at the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Bar, access to the Exclusive VIP Irish Pub, VIP flushable restrooms, and MORE!

St. Patrick’s Day ShamROCK San Diego Block Party has been produced for 26 years by the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation which is dedicated to the preservation of the architecture, culture, and history of the Gaslamp Quarter. To purchase tickets, see the full lineup, and to learn more about our talented musicians visit www.sandiegoShamROCK.com