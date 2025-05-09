Taste of East Village: May 21 + May 22 from 4 pm to 8 pm

For those of us foodies out there, prepare yourselves for the 3rd Annual Taste of East Village, returning early this year for two unforgettable nights on May 21 and 22, 2025 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Food lovers can embark on a culinary adventure through the East Village, sampling dishes and drinks from over 30 of San Diego’s top restaurants.

At check-in, ticketholders will be given a Taste Passport, which will serve as a guide to the participating restaurants in the neighborhood and allow them to record their favorite appetizers, entrees, desserts, and beverages. On May 21, guests can check-in at Venue 808, and on May 22 check-in will be at Radian.

From award-winning fine dining to casual eats, the Taste of East Village offers something for every palate. The event provides an opportunity to discover new culinary delights and celebrate the neighborhood’s growing dining scene. Participating restaurants include some of the neighborhood’s finest spots, including Tom’s Watch Bar, Monzu Fresh Pasta, Storyhouse Spirits, Knotty Barrel and many more! General tickets will be available for $45, plus a service fee.